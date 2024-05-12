Seth Rollins breaks silence for the first time since WrestleMania; shares message

Seth Rollins lost back-to-back matches at WrestleMania XL last month and has since been on a hiatus from WWE after undergoing knee surgery.

The former World Heavyweight Champion helped Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania XL main events before undergoing knee surgery. The news of the surgery was revealed by his wife Becky Lynch last month.

Rollins hasn't shared anything on social media since April 4 but finally broke his month-long silence to send a message about the upcoming WWE Rivals episode where he is featured alongside The Game.

Expand Tweet

The Rivals episode will look at the feud between Triple H and Seth Rollins that took over WWE for several years before Rollins was able to slay The King of Kings at WrestleMania 33 in a Non-Sanctioned Match.

Triple H was also the man who convinced Seth Rollins to turn on The Shield back in 2014, ending the most destructive force in WWE, although the trio have reunited several times over the past few years.

Seth Rollins' WWE future is currently unknown

Rollins was recently included in the WWE Draft which led to fans believing that he would make his return to the company much sooner than expected, but there has been no update on the former World Heavyweight Champion in recent weeks.

Rollins has re-signed with WWE after it was revealed that his deal was set to expire in the coming months, however, his wife Becky Lynch is yet to follow suit it would appear.

It was revealed by Fightful Select yesterday that Becky Lynch possibly has less than a month left on her WWE contract since her contract reportedly expires in June 2024. It revealed that she is yet to sign a new WWE deal but it would seem that the parties are currently negotiating.

It is worth noting that despite this, Lynch is scheduled to appear on WWE RAW tomorrow night and will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan at King and King and Queen of the Ring PLE on May 25. There is no news yet when her husband Seth Rollins will return to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback