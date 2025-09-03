  • home icon
  • Seth Rollins breaks silence with three-word message following RAW

Seth Rollins breaks silence with three-word message following RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 03, 2025 20:16 GMT
Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins broke his silence today on social media following this week's episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship this past Sunday at Clash in Paris against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way match.

Becky Lynch interfered in the World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris and helped Rollins retain the title. The Man also confronted CM Punk this past Monday night on WWE RAW and slapped him in the face several times.

The Visionary broke his silence today on social media and shared a clip of Lynch slapping Punk on his Instagram story. He noted that it was "top tier content," and you can check out his message in the image below.

also-read-trending Trending
Rollins reacted to Lynch slapping Punk on Instagram. [Image credit: Becky Lynch on Instagram]
CM Punk warned Becky Lynch that she would regret putting her hands on him during this past Monday's episode of RAW. There have been recent rumors that AJ Lee could be returning to the ring at Wrestlepalooza and may even be making an appearance on this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Former WWE writer criticizes Seth Rollins' faction

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins is the leader of The Vision faction alongside Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Becky Lynch. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned what the faction was supposed to be. He wondered what the group's "vision" was and what they were actually trying to accomplish on WWE television.

"With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles, and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?" Russo said.
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how long Seth Rollins can hold onto the World Heavyweight Championship moving forward.

