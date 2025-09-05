Seth Rollins called out for unlikely WrestleMania match

A massive star has challenged Seth Rollins to a match at WWE WrestleMania 42. Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion on WWE RAW and successfully retained the title this past Sunday night at Clash in Paris.Popular artist Post Malone recently made it known that he wanted to square off against The Visionary. In an interview with GQ, the musician called out Seth Rollins and challenged him to a match at next year's WrestleMania event.&quot;I think me and Seth Rollins got beef—you can put that on paper, too. You, me, Seth Rollins. WrestleMania 2026. Come on, baby,&quot; he said.Post Malone also noted that he would have wanted to be a professional wrestler if he had taken a different career path.&quot;I’ve always wanted to do that. I figured if I had a different musculature and different career path, I would love to have been a WWE wrestler,&quot; he added. [H/T: GQ]Becky Lynch hit CM Punk with a low blow at Clash in Paris to help Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match. Rollins and Lynch then trash-talked with Post Malone and Jelly Roll following the match, as both celebrities were in the crowd for the PLE this past Sunday night in France.Former WWE writer buries Seth Rollins' factionWrestling legend Vince Russo recently buried Seth Rollins' The Vision faction on WWE RAW.Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned what Rollins' faction was trying to accomplish. The veteran also claimed that The Vision was a horrible name for the group.&quot;With all due respect, what is The Vision? Can somebody explain that? We're going to win all the titles, and then what? A vision is a vision. Martin Luther King gave a vision. That was Martin Luther King's vision. What is the vision here? What a horrible name, bro. Like, absolutely. We're going to win the titles; we're going to take over professional wrestling, and do what?&quot; Russo said.Carlitos @CHItownHustla15LINK@TeamCody__ Ppl tend to forget, Seth Rollins 2nd home is Chicago. He will be here too along with The Vision! It's gonna be great!The rivalry between Rollins and Punk has become extremely personal on WWE television. The Architect cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 to become the World Heavyweight Champion. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the storyline in the weeks ahead.