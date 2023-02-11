Seth Rollins calls out former champion for a first-time-ever match

Considering the length of Seth Rollins' career in WWE, it is unlikely that you'll find a current superstar he hasn't faced in singles action yet. One such rare name happens to be former United States Champion Ricochet.

The Architect faced the high-flyer and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match back in 2020. The match was for the number one contendership of the WWE Championship, with Ricochet coming out on top.

The official WWE Twitter account posted a clip of Ricochet's victory in 2020 and claimed that the win meant that he held a victory over the Visionary.

The Monday Night Messiah responded by asking Ricochet to run it back with him, teasing what could be a barnburner of a match with the caliber of the wrestlers involved.

Their one and only singles match came outside of the global wrestling juggernaut back in 2006 at the IWA Mid-South April Bloodshowers event. Both men have come a long way since then, and it is quite surprising that they haven't squared off against each other over the last 17 years.

Seth Rollins had scathing words for Logan Paul

Another match that will likely take place in the near future is Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul. The former criticized the internet celebrity a few days back, and he did it again in a recent interview with Fox Sports Radio.

"Nobody gets along with him. Does anybody like Logan Paul? He's a personality and he's out there. And look, he's a hustler. But our industry is built on passion. It is built on people who love it, who want to make it better, not take from it. And so what I wanna know about Logan Paul, is he gonna be that guy? Is he somebody that's gonna develop a passion for it, is gonna fall in love with it, is gonna give back to it? Or is he just somebody who wants to come in and s*ck our fanbase and take money out of our pockets and do everything for himself," said Seth Rollins. [0:19 - 0:56]

It was recently reported that the former WWE Champion will face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. However, in the near future, Seth will hope to regain the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

