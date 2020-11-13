Seth Rollins calls The Undertaker the 'Godfather of WWE' (Exclusive)

The Undertaker is set to complete 30 years in WWE at this month's Survivor Series pay-per-view, and WWE is going to honor The Phenom in a grand way. WWE are going to celebrate The Undertaker's legacy with a "final farewell" to The Phenom at the pay-per-view.

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he revealed what The Undertaker means to him and why he is the "Godfather of WWE".

Seth Rollins on The Undertaker

"Undertaker is like (the) Godfather of WWE. When I first came onto the main roster in 2012, he was still working a fairly limited schedule at that point. Any time he was around, there was just like a different feeling, aura, in the locker room, in the arena, in the trainer's room. Every time you'd have a conversation with him, you didn't want to skip any words that he said 'cause you were afraid you might lose something. He's one of those people where everything about him just feels special. Everything about him just feels important.

"And he was one of those guys I was fortunate to get in the ring with for a very short period of time in a six-man tag team match one random Monday night. But, (I) learnt so much from being in there with him and then talking to him after the fact and how he approaches every little thing that he does... and that stuff is invaluable."

Rollins said that The Undertaker doles out advice to others in WWE and all he wants to do is give back to WWE.

The Undertaker and Seth Rollins have not had a singles match against each other. But Rollins and The Phenom faced each other in a tag team match back in 2013 when The Shield faced the team of The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan and Kane on an episode of RAW.

Recent reports have indicated that Kane and The Godfather could be a part of the celebrations.

