Seth Rollins' Captain America replaced by another MCU film; further details reported

Seth Rollins' upcoming MCU feature film has undergone yet another change. The next Captain America movie was scheduled to release in May 2024, but according to a report, it has been pushed to July 2024.

The release date isn't the only change that has been announced for the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. The film was first named Captain America: New World Order. Earlier this month, the movie underwent a name change. Now, the film's title is Captain America: Brave New World.

In addition to the revelation of the new name, Seth Rollins' role in the movie too was revealed. According to another report, the World Heavyweight Champion will play the role of a villain. He will go by the name Cobra, a Serpent Society mercenary. The society is touted as one of the main antagonists in the film.

Another major update regarding the MCU movie is doing the rounds. According to Variety, Captain America: Brave New World will hit cinemas in July 2024, which was initially set for May 2024. The report also claimed that Deadpool 3 will be releasing in May 2024 instead.

Who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next?

After the latest episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins' match against Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Money In The Bank PLE was made official. On the red brand, Balor cut an emotional promo stating that he had waited seven years for a moment to challenge for a championship he never lost.

At SummerSlam seven years ago, Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, becoming the inaugural champion for the title. During the match, The Demon King was injured and was forced to vacate the title the very next day on RAW. Since then, Balor has been unable to win the top prize in WWE.

@WWE Wildin’ in Wichita!! I could listen to y’all sing all night loooong. And…WHC Open Challenge next week in Cleveland. I must have lost my damn mind. Wildin’ in Wichita!! I could listen to y’all sing all night loooong. And…WHC Open Challenge next week in Cleveland. I must have lost my damn mind. #Raw@WWE

While a match between Balor and Rollins has been made official for the upcoming PLE in London, The Visionary took to Twitter to announce that he will be issuing an open challenge to the roster for next week's show in Cleveland. Whoever decides to step up to him has a chance to head into the MITB PLE as the World Heavyweight Champion.

