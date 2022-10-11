"That is exactly why they call me a visionary" - Seth Rollins boasts about title win on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has boasted about his controversial victory over Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship on WWE RAW.

Seth brutally attacked Bobby last week following his successful title defense over Mustafa Ali. The latter challenged Rollins to a match tonight and seemingly had the advantage as Rollins' ribs were taped following his loss to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight on the red brand, Lashley made his way to the ring for the match, but Brock Lesnar's music hit. The latter attacked Lashley and left him lying in the ring. Seth then tricked Lashley into still having the match by questioning him as a former soldier and calling him a disgrace. The Visionary connected with the Stomp to win the United States Championship via pinfall.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk, Rollins claimed he tapped out to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit match so he could preserve himself for the US Title bout against Bobby Lashley.

"What I need everyone in the world to understand is that was a strategic move. While everyone else is out there playing checkers, I'm playing chess. I didn't need to be in the hospital for two days. I knew I had the US Title match coming up on Monday and I needed to be healthy. I needed to beat Bobby Lashley and that is exactly what I did. And that is exactly why they call me a visionary," Rollins said. [00:06 - 00:30]

Seth then revealed how he plans to celebrate winning the United States Championship.

"As for how I am going to celebrate, well you know we are in Brooklyn. The site of my very first match actually here in WWE nearly ten years ago. The Shield, Team Hell No... it's a classic, look it up on the Peacock. But I'm going to celebrate the same way I celebrated that night. Pizza, and beer, and singalongs all night long," he added. [00:31 - 00:54]

Seth Rollins paid tribute to Rob Van Dam at WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins wore gear inspired by Rob Van Dam and even posed like him during this past weekend's Extreme Rules. Seth put up a good fight, but Matt Riddle emerged from the Fight Pit with a victory.

Bobby Lashley vowed to get revenge on Rollins down the line but called out Brock Lesnar for a face-to-face next week on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who becomes Seth's first challenger as the United States Champion.

