Seth Rollins claims he is "afraid" of current WWE titleholder

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently clarified that he would not want to face Women's Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch in the squared circle.

The Visionary is set to take on YouTuber Logan Paul in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch will team up with Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus for a match against Damage CTRL.

Rollins and Lynch began dating in 2019. The two welcomed their first daughter, Roux, into the world in December 2020. The Visionary and The Man tied the knot a few months later, on June 29, 2021.

The two superstars appeared to promote their matches for The Show of Shows in a recent morning show on KTLA 5. During the interview, the hosts asked them about the possibility of the two superstars competing in the WWE ring against each other.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch clarified that they had competed in two Mixed Tag Team matches together. However, The Visionary said that he was "afraid” to compete against his wife as she would rip his arm off.

"I wouldn't want to get in the ring with her. I feel like she'll rip my arm off. So it's not her afraid of me, it's me afraid of her," Rollins said. [0:56 - 0:62]

Seth Rollins has also claimed that WWE is like a circus

WWE Superstars travel all around the globe to entertain fans. Seth Rollins believes that the company is like a circus since superstars travel 52 weeks a year to entertain fans.

In an interview with KLTA 5, the former Universal Champion stated that superstars have to compete in different countries, and WWE is “100% a circus.”

"Yes, I mean it's 100% a circus. We are traveling 52 weeks a year, wrestling over 100 shows. We're all live every Monday in a different town and we're doing tours globally. We've got international pay-per-views coming up in Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico. We've got one in London as well. So, I mean we are the circus. We're one of the only big acts still doing it. It's us and Cirque Du Soleil and that's it," Seth Rollins said. [0:05 - 0:34]

He continued to say that the performers compete in small and big arenas all year long to entertain fans. It’s what makes the business that much more special.

