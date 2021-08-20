"It would've been a full Shockmaster situation": Seth Rollins clarifies rumors on The Shield's originally planned outfit

The Shield was one of the most dominant factions in the WWE as all three members, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose, went on to win world titles within the company.

In an interview with Graham Wire from Loudwire, former multi-time world champion Seth Rollins was asked if The Shield was supposed to wear turtle necks and have riot shields.

He confirmed that they were supposed to be some sort of riot security group but quickly realized that the shields would get in the way of their entrance and decided to drop them.

"Sort of true again. There's an element, so we actually debuted in turtlenecks, if you watched the debut at Survivor Series. Yeah, we were in turtlenecks and we had riot shields and clubs as well that they had made for us because we were supposed to be some sort of riot security group or whatever, and we immediately realized the shields were huge, they were full body riot shields. We very much realized pretty quickly that there was no way we were going to be able to run through the crowd, jump the railing and get into the ring with those things. They were cumbersome so the shields went by pretty quickly." Seth Rollins said.

The Shield made their debut at Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 18th, 2012.

November 18th 2012, Survivor Series. 8 years ago today @CMPunk retained the WWE Title, during the match The Shield made their debut WWE appearance, a classic WWE moment. #WWE @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/2iY4FgvwGO — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) November 18, 2020

Justice. — The Shield (@TheShieldWWE) November 18, 2012

Seth Rollins explains how The Shield got rid of the Batons

Seth Rollins added to his previous comments stating that they got rid of the batons when Vince McMahon saw them at their rehearsal and mocked the use of batons.

"And the batons. We had riot batons that we were gonna use as weapons but Vince McMahon, our boss actually saw us with the batons as we were rehearsing our debut and he was like, 'You need batons to beat somebody up. What kind of a man are you!' (imitating Vince's voice) And we were like (mimics throwing a baton) , goodbye, see you batons and so they live somewhere in a warehouse in Stamford, Connecticut. We never used them and we quickly switched out of turtlenecks after the debut." Seth Rollins added.

He later compared it to the infamously botched WCW debut of The Shockmaster and said if they had gone ahead with the original outfits designed for them it would've been terrible.

"It would've been a full Shockmaster situation. We would've got stuck in the ropes like Roman would've fallen over. It would've been terrible."

You can watch the entire interview with Seth Rollins below:

