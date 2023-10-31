Seth Rollins comes under severe criticism from WWE veteran for missed opportunity during RAW performance (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Seth Rollins not bothering to sell his bad back on RAW.

Rollins squared off against JD McDonagh in a highly personal singles match on RAW. The Visionary is coming off a brutal Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023, where his already sore back was further targeted and aggravated by The King of Strong Style.

On the recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that Rollins never once sold his injury. He pointed out how Wade Barrett, on commentary, kept talking about Seth's back, but it was not evident from the action in the ring.

"Throughout the entire Seth Rollins match, Wade Barrett there is selling Seth's back. Seth Rollins did not sell his back one time. Not one time during that entire match and Barrett sold it about six times. Never once did Seth Rollins sell his back," said Russo.

Russo questioned the champ's credibility as a great worker since he didn't even sell the storyline that the creative was pushing to the audience.

"It's a joke, it's a freaking joke and this guy is called a great worker? They're saying what a back injury he has and he doesn't sell it one time. And that's a great worker." [From 9:35 - 10:11]

Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel

Before his match on RAW, Seth Rollins got on the mic to cut a scathing promo on his Crown Jewel opponent, Drew McIntyre.

Earlier in the night, Drew was part of a video package talking about how the biggest moment of his career at WrestleMania 36 had become an afterthought. He also spoke about being deprived of championship gold at Clash at the Castle. The World Heavyweight Champion referred to that vignette and said, "Boo Freaking Hoo!"

He criticized McIntyre for being immature and holding on to the past. He claimed Drew was just asking for pity and urged him to put up a strong fight when they square off at the Premium Live Event this Saturday for the World Heavyweight Championship.

