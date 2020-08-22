Austin Theory was last seen on Monday Night RAW back in June. The former Evolve Champion was named in the #SpeakingOut movement, which led to the release of Jack Gallagher from WWE. Theory had just joined Seth Rollins' faction a month before and was reportedly in line for a push on Monday Night RAW.

Unannounced suspension of sorts. https://t.co/TX4oTKzzaq — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 4, 2020

There has been no press release off-screen when it comes to the star's absence either, but interestingly, Seth Rollins himself finally broke his silence on the situation when Sporting News asked about the whereabouts of his former ally in a recent interview.

He had some personal issues that came up so he took some time off to sort through them for the past month or two. It's hard right now but we hope everything's good for him so we hope to have him back sooner than later.

Austin Theory's WWE future

It was noted by Tom Colohue a few weeks ago that Austin Theory's absence hasn't been explained on WWE TV because it's unknown as to whether or not he will still be employed following his suspension.

"This is a situation that is very much personal to Austin Theory. There is a lot of moving parts to it. So I have to be careful with what I say. He has been gone a while with no mention because to put it simply; the WWE still aren't sure whether he will have a job by the end of it. However, it could be that he simply comes back, gets back on TV even as early as two weeks from now and it all be forgotten about. There are many possible outcomes; at the moment, he is suspended."

Austin Theory was part of Seth Rollins' stable as one of his disciples and his absence hasn't been explained at all on WWE TV. The company has continued as though Austin Theory was never there and Murphy is now the only disciple that Rollins has left.