Seth Rollins to compete in a first-time-ever bout on WWE RAW

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has successfully defended his title on numerous occasions both at Premium Live Events and on Monday Night RAW. However, The Visionary is set to face an unknown challenge on an upcoming episode of RAW.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day grew stronger after acquiring more gold on the roster. However, The Visionary has overcome every member of the stable that dared challenge him. Nevertheless, the stable is still going strong and may possibly even be expanding.

Recently, JD McDonagh has been trying to win over the members of The Judgment Day in an attempt to join the heinous stable. On an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary will go one-on-one against JD McDonagh.

The two stars have never competed against each other inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see if JD can win The Judgment Day's approval and finally make his way into the stable.

Seth Rollins will defend his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary carried the red brand for a while as the show's top champion.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day targeted Seth Rollins as Finn Balor wanted to take the title away from The Visionary. After months of feuding, The Prince finally lost to The Visionary at SummerSlam 2023 and the stable shifted their focus towards the tag team division.

Later, Seth Rollins spent nearly two months feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura who wanted to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The two faced off at both WWE Payback and Fastlane 2023, where The Visionary came out victorious and continued his title reign.

However, it can all change for The Visionary in the coming weeks with his next challenger. Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think Rollins will retain in Saudi Arabia? Sound off in the comments section below.

