Seth Rollins didn’t shock anyone at WrestleMania; wrestling veteran claims WWE went with obvious choice (Exclusive)

WWE star Seth Rollins has found an ally in Paul Heyman after WrestleMania Night One. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo reviewed the show and shared his thoughts on the matches.

Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns put on an instant classic in the main event. The three men beat each other to a pulp in a bid for supremacy during their Triple Threat Match. However, Paul Heyman provided the final drama as he turned on Punk and Roman, instead aligning with Rollins.

While reviewing WrestleMania Night One with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained that the finish to the match was very evident and predictable. He pointed out that Heyman had earlier worked with Punk and Roman. So the only choice was to pair him with Seth Rollins and create a new angle for the future. The wrestling veteran felt every match on the card was predictable.

"Bro, you go to the main event. Paul Heyman was already with Punk, Paul Heyman was already with Roman. There's one guy Paul Heyman was never with. You just go up and down this entire card, bro." [7:47 onwards]

Seth Rollins now has an unexpected ally in the form of Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to see how this alliance shifts the power dynamic in WWE in the coming months.

