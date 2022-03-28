"I'm going to get what I want" - Seth Rollins talks about his upcoming meeting with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has made a bold statement prior to his meeting with Vince McMahon.

The Visionary recently announced on Twitter that the Chairman scheduled a meeting with him at the WWE Corporate Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, for Monday morning. Many fans are speculating that it's about his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes.

Rollins currently doesn't have an opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but that could soon change.

During the latest WWE Road to WrestleMania Live Event at the Cola-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, Seth Rollins teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a triple threat tag team match.

Following their victory, Rollins addressed his upcoming meeting with Vince McMahon, stating that he's going to get his WrestleMania moment.

"Now Kevin, he's Road to WrestleMania is set. And as for me, well, I'm about to go catch a jet because I've been summoned to WWE Headquarters by the one and only, Mr. Vince McMahon. Now let me tell you this, I don't know what Vinny Mac wants, but one way or another, I'm gonna get what I want. I'm gonna get what I deserve, at that is my moment at WrestleMania," said Rollins.

You can check out the promo below:

Diamond Dallas Page doesn't think Seth Rollins will face The Undertaker at WrestleMania

WWE could announce a surprise opponent for Rollins for The Show of Shows. It could be Cody Rhodes or another star. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on The Phenom potentially coming out of retirement to face The Visionary, stating that it would be surprising.

DDP, however, doesn't think it will happen. He stated the following on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Bro Show:

"I just can't see that. What hasn't Taker done at WrestleMania? I don't think it really needs to be done. I think it's an interesting idea, absolutely, and could be. It's a possible idea, but this whole road that Seth's been on, you know they're not doing this with him all the way through for him not to come back strongly."

You can check out the episode below:

The Undertaker is set to be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame, so it's highly unlikely that he'll compete at WrestleMania 38. It has been reported that Cody Rhodes signed with WWE, so there's a better chance of him being the one to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

