Seth Rollins downplays biggest concern ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

As things stand, former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is not officially booked for a bout at WrestleMania 41. However, The Visionary recently made a bold claim about his presence on the match card of this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

On the March 10 edition of RAW, The Architect locked horns with CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match. However, Roman Reigns shockingly returned and pulled his former Shield mate out of the steel cage, and inadvertently helped him win the hellacious contest. After laying waste to Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief launched a brutal assault on The Second City Saint, who was being comforted by Paul Heyman inside the ring. This has fueled speculation of a Rollins vs. Punk vs. Reigns Triple Threat Match at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Trending

In a chat with Front Office Sports, The Revolutionary downplayed the importance of his potential WrestleMania match's placement on the card. Seth Rollins claimed that he would put on a performance that would captivate the crowd irrespective of where he sits on the card.

"I don't think it's terribly important where it sits on the card. Because to be honest with you, you just look at the names in that match and it's a main event. It doesn't really matter where it sits," he said. [H/T: Front Office Sports]

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Ad

Seth Rollins set to confront CM Punk, and Roman Reigns on upcoming WWE SmackDown

The Architect showed up on this week's WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. He delivered a promo, taking shots at both The Voice of the Voiceless and The Head of the Table.

The March 21 episode of SmackDown will be held at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Seth Rollins announced that he will travel to the Friday night show to confront CM Punk and Roman Reigns, both of whom are also scheduled to appear.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Given the animosity among the three WWE Superstars, a Triple Threat Match between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk could take place on The Grandest Stage of Them All to settle the score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback