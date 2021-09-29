Seth Rollins enjoys WWE NXT 2.0 beginning to use cuss words

Seth Rollins enjoyed an evening of WWE NXT 2.0 this week and found something different within the content.

Last week, Fightful Select reported that Vince McMahon is looking to make WWE NXT 2.0 an edgier product as they try to lure in more viewers within the 18-34 demographic. You could see this plan take shape on this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0 as the word s**t was used on two different instances.

As Seth Rollins watched WWE NXT 2.0 this week, he learned that he possibly has a green light to add some new words to the vocabulary.

Bron Breakker used the cuss word in his pre-taped promo, and Andre Chase used it backstage in response to what happened in his match with Boa when Mei Ying blew smoke in his face to cost him the match.

Unfortunately for Rollins, it is unlikely that FOX will allow him to use that word on SmackDown.

Seth Rollins continues to taunt his nemisis Edge

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Seth Rollins continued to prod Edge (who hasn't been seen since taking a stomp from Rollins two weeks ago on SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City).

Rollins wants Edge to stand in front of the WWE Universe and admit that his career is over because of Rollins and, if Edge doesn't show up, Rollins will go to Edge's home and beat him up in front of his family.

That quickly prompted a response from the Rated R Superstar.

