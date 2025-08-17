Seth Rollins' faction given a new name

Seth Rollins's group recently got a new name as they were dubbed as The Vision by the Visionary. However, Drew McIntyre has another name for the faction, which he believes will suit them more.

Rollins pulled off "the Ruse of the Century" at SummerSlam, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre, being Punk's former adversary and one to lose the title because of The Second City Saint, was visibly happy with the latter facing 'karma.'

Drew McIntyre talked about Seth Rollins' ruse during this week's episode of Huge Pop! Radio. He showed his delight with CM Punk losing the title, calling The Visionary's faction "The Karma Police."

"We won. Everyone’s happy. Punk got scr**ed. Karma is a bi**h. Seth should rename his group. I don’t even know what they call themselves. The Visionaries or whatever. It’s something stupid. They should call themselves The Karma Police." [From 03:17 to 03:28]

Veteran believes current WWE champion is likely to become the 4th member of Seth Rollins' The Vision

Seth Rollins' faction has gone from strength to strength in WWE since its formation. The group started with Rollins and Paul Heyman and added Bron Breakker on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Bronson Reed also joined their ranks after returning from injury.

With speculations of a new member joining the faction, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer noted that he would like to see NXT Champion Oba Femi become the latest addition to The Vision:

"First, Oba has to be dominant. He’s the ruler of the world. That is his thing. He’s a giant guy. He’s really, really good. He could talk. He’s got it, but then it goes to placement — I mean, honestly, he’d be a great fourth addition with Paul Heyman’s group. But then you’re the fourth person there, and you have to be just as dominant. It’ll be … let’s see where he goes, heel or babyface."

Oba Femi is one of the most dominant superstars in NXT history. He is the current NXT Champion and has also held the NXT North American Championship once.

