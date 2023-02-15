Seth Rollins figured out an important thing back in 2010 that many superstars couldn't, reveals WWE legend (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is undoubtedly one of only a few names that have managed to stay at the top of the card in WWE for the last decade. The former Shield member has come a long way since his developmental days, and one of his former mentors, Ricky Steamboat, recently revealed what has always set Rollins apart.

WWE signed the former Universal Champion in 2010 after he attracted the company's attention by putting together an impressive resume on the indies. Ricky Steamboat was one of the trainers during Seth Rollins' stint in FCW, and he recalled how The Visionary understood pro wrestling psychology, unlike many other rookies.

In addition to being a phenomenal athlete in the ring, Seth Rollins figured out the storytelling aspect of wrestling matches and showcased traits of being an in-ring genius from the day he walked into the company. Here's what Ricky Steamboat had to say about the RAW Superstar during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter:

"I could tell when I was talking to Seth that light bulbs were clicking on around his head. And then there are other guys that give you the "deer in the headlights" look. You know, you can see it in their face, you can see it in their eyes, they have no clue what you're talking about, yet they are looking at you nodding like this. I walked away, saying that guy did not have a clue what I was trying to say. And then, when you watch them work at the school, it reflects that. He was one of the guys that you could tell when you were talking to him about psychology." [From 5:41 omwards]

Ricky Steamboat on what he tried teaching superstars during his run as a WWE trainer

The veterans of the game will often stress the importance of wrestling psychology when talents sit down to plan their matches.

Ricky Steamboat explained that there needs to be proper reasoning behind certain things that transpire inside the squared circle. While several wrestlers can flawlessly execute almost every most complicated move in the book, Steamboat said the timing and purpose mattered the most, or else the maneuvers didn't add to the match's overall story.

During his time as a coach in WWE, The Dragon's role was to help talents grasp the art of scripting a pro wrestling match that, beyond the attractive move-sets of the wrestlers, featured a gripping narrative.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued:

"Basically, all the guys knew how to do moves; everybody knows how to do bodyslams, suplexes, and jumping off the top, and you know, all the different wrestling moves. But I found my role was to talk to them and tell them when you do this and why you do it and why it's better maybe to do this at the beginning of the match or maybe better to save it to the end. The psychology of the reasons why we do things in the match that helps tell the story of the match." [5:12 - 5:40]

