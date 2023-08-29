Seth Rollins furious after his future with his daughter is threatened; gets horrifyingly attacked on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was furious after his future with his daughter was threatened before he was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Visionary has been involved in a feud against Nakamura ever since the latter attacked him following their tag match against The Judgment Day. Their feud escalated quickly when Nakamura mentioned about Rollins' back issues while also mentioning his family.

A furious Seth Rollins came out tonight on RAW and wasted no time in calling out Nakamura. However, a video played on the titantron, showing the King of Strong Style explaining how he is going to break Rollins. He also mentioned Rollins' daughter again when he said that The Visionary wouldn't be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

This infuriated Rollins further, who stated that he was going to destroy Nakamura during their clash at WWE Payback. As the World Heavyweight Champion was talking, Nakamura attacked him from behind and laid him out again before walking away.

Expand Tweet

Given that Shinsuke Nakamura has had the better of Rollins in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see if the latter will be able to overcome his new rival.

Who do you think will win at WWE Payback? Sound off in the comments section.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE