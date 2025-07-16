Seth Rollins should give up the MITB briefcase heading into SummerSlam, pitches ex-WWE star, for one major reason

Seth Rollins' immediate WWE future remains uncertain as The Visionary was injured in Atlanta at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Jonathan Coachman pitched an idea for the briefcase to be up for grabs at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins' injury certainly changed the course of management and the Triple H-led creative team in the Stamford-based promotion. However, WWE is weeks away from SummerSlam in New Jersey, and Jonathan Coachman pitched an idea for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, a fan asked Coachman and Vince Russo if Seth Rollins should give up the briefcase, and a ladder match should take place at the event. While Russo agreed to the idea, Coachman gave his own take and believes The Visionary should give up the briefcase, and Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker should fight for it at the event. This would give the company more content, and inner conflicts in groups have always been interesting to watch.

"What if you just shake it up? Because we've seen in the past factions that fight within. Hell! The Judgment Day. By the week, you never know if it's Finn or this guy or Dom or whatever. You think if they had a title to fight over in Judgment Day that they couldn't figure that out? That would be amazing content. So, why can't we do that with this faction? I think that would be more entertaining than a Ladder match at SummerSlam," Coachman said. (From 1:03:49 to 1:04:14)

Paul Heyman addresses Seth Rollins and MITB's future on WWE RAW

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, fans were supposed to get an update on Seth Rollins' future following his medical evaluation. However, different news came to light when Paul Heyman was asked about The Visionary.

When Jackie Redmond asked The Oracle about Seth Rollins, Heyman stated that the 5-time WWE World Champion's condition isn't relevant at the given time, and said the faction has until June 2026 to cash in the briefcase at the champion of their choosing.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Seth Rollins and the group in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

