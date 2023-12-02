Seth Rollins goes 10-0 against top WWE star in 2023

Seth Rollins picked up a big win over a top name after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

Rollins recently feuded with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE TV, and the duo battled for the World Heavyweight Championship on various occasions. The two veterans competed in another title match after SmackDown went off the air.

Seth Rollins defeated Nakamura again to retain the coveted belt. With tonight's win, Rollins has now defeated Nakamura in 10 consecutive matches pitting the two stars.

Seth Rollins has an impressive singles record against Shinsuke Nakamura in 2023

Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback 2023. The same story repeated at two WWE live events shortly after the PLE.

Rollins defeated Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Title at Fastlane 2023. This victory was followed by six more wins for Rollins at WWE live events.

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

Here's what he said about winning the belt in an appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"Nearly four years since I’ve held a world heavyweight championship... It’s been a transformative four years. I’m a completely different person than I was the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. So this time, it really does feel right. I’m excited to bring a world title back to Raw, a show that has sorely missed a world champion in quite some time, and I plan on defending that title, being present, being the man on Monday nights like I have been, but this time with a title on my shoulder," Rollins said. [H/T Fightful]

Rollins is RAW's top champion at the moment and delivers every week regarding in-ring competition. Now that CM Punk is back in WWE, many fans hope to see these two veterans go at it for the World Heavyweight Title somewhere down the line.

Have you enjoyed Rollins' title reign so far? Sound off in the comments section below.