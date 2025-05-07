Seth Rollins' group costing Roman Reigns huge match vs. massive WWE star is possible, says analyst

Seth Rollins and his new WWE faction took out Roman Reigns a few weeks ago on RAW. Analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario in which The Visionary's group would cost the OTC a major championship match against a massive superstar.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman unexpectedly betrayed his best friend, CM Punk, and his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to side with Seth Rollins. The Wiseman delivered a low blow to the OTC to allow The Visionary to finish him and win the Triple Threat match. The following Monday on RAW, Reigns attempted to get revenge on his former Shield Partner and ex-Special Counsel. However, Bron Breakker took him out as he revealed himself as the third member of Rollins' faction.

Ad

Trending

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested who could be John Cena's opponents heading into his retirement at the end of this year. The 41-year-old analyst proposed that the Undisputed WWE Champion defend his title against Reigns at Clash in Paris in August. He pointed out that Rollins and his faction could then cost the OTC the match:

"Cody Rhodes has to defeat a big villain in Paris, while John Cena faces Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. John Cena is able to win after Paul Heyman's guys stop Roman Reigns," he said. [From 35:26 to 35:39]

Ad

Ad

Sam Roberts predicted John Cena's next 3 challengers for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton this Saturday at Backlash in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis. On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that The Franchise Player would emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old analyst suggested that Cena then beat LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event and CM Punk at Money in the Bank before being challenged by Dominik Mysterio:

Ad

"You have Dominik Mysterio come out and challenge John Cena. And at Saturday Night's Main Event before SummerSlam, you do John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship not on the line. John Cena defends the WWE Undisputed Championship against Dominik Mysterio at Saturday Night's Main Event. Now, of course, John Cena is able to win clean. But the fact that John Cena beat Dominik Mysterio clean and that Dominik Mysterio stood up puts Dominik Mysterio going forward in a full-fledged top babyface mode," he said.

Ad

Ad

John Cena last faced Roman Reigns in singles competition nearly four years ago. It would be interesting to see if they would cross paths again in the coming months.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ahmed Hamdy Ahmed Hamdy is an Egyptian journalist with a decade of experience in sports journalism, specializing in pro wrestling and football.



Hamdy kicked off his career as a sports reporter for Al-Ahram Weekly. He then became a producer/reporter for Mal Masr TV program on the Egyptian channel ON TV. In the following years, Hamdy worked as a reporter for several international news outlets, including Deutsche Welle (Germany), As-Safir (Lebanon), and Al-Monitor (U.S.A).



In 2014, Hamdy joined leading Egyptian newspaper Al Masry Al Youm, where he is now a Senior Sports Editor. In addition to all that, the Egyptian also worked as a sports editor for Sport360 and feature writer for Manshoor.com.



Hamdy has covered several sports events throughout the past few years, including WWE's tour in Egypt and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.



The experienced journalist joined Sportskeeda's pro wrestling feature writers team in early 2021. Since then, his work has managed to get millions of reads. Know More