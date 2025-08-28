Seth Rollins guaranteed to retain title at Clash in Paris, thinks WWE veteran

WWE Clash in Paris is just around the corner, and some matches on the card have already been announced. Among those, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes he will retain it.

Ad

Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Title this year by employing a surprising trick, i.e, pretending to be injured before SummerSlam. He later cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the belt from CM Punk. Given the convoluted way he became the current champion, Russo believes it's unlikely he'll lose it so soon.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

Ad

Trending

"It doesn't make any sense for them to take the belt off of Rollins at this point."

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

You can check out the full video below:

Ad

Seth Rollins was recently praised by WWE legend CM Punk

Despite Seth being the reason Punk lost the World Heavyweight Title minutes after winning, it appears the latter still respects The Visionary's talent.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, he admitted that Seth Rollins is a skilled star and one of the best in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Seth Rollins down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!