Seth Rollins guaranteed to retain title at Clash in Paris, thinks WWE veteran

WWE Clash in Paris is just around the corner, and some matches on the card have already been announced. Among those, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes he will retain it.
Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Title this year by employing a surprising trick, i.e, pretending to be injured before SummerSlam. He later cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the belt from CM Punk. Given the convoluted way he became the current champion, Russo believes it's unlikely he'll lose it so soon.
Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:
"It doesn't make any sense for them to take the belt off of Rollins at this point."
You can check out the full video below:
Seth Rollins was recently praised by WWE legend CM Punk
Despite Seth being the reason Punk lost the World Heavyweight Title minutes after winning, it appears the latter still respects The Visionary's talent.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take, he admitted that Seth Rollins is a skilled star and one of the best in the Stamford-based promotion.
"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.
It remains to be seen what is next for Seth Rollins down the line.
