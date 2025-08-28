  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins guaranteed to retain title at Clash in Paris, thinks WWE veteran

Seth Rollins guaranteed to retain title at Clash in Paris, thinks WWE veteran

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 28, 2025 00:24 GMT
What is next for Seth Rollins? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Seth Rollins? (via WWE.com)

WWE Clash in Paris is just around the corner, and some matches on the card have already been announced. Among those, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes he will retain it.

Ad

Seth Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Title this year by employing a surprising trick, i.e, pretending to be injured before SummerSlam. He later cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to take the belt from CM Punk. Given the convoluted way he became the current champion, Russo believes it's unlikely he'll lose it so soon.

Speaking on the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It doesn't make any sense for them to take the belt off of Rollins at this point."

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

You can check out the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Seth Rollins was recently praised by WWE legend CM Punk

Despite Seth being the reason Punk lost the World Heavyweight Title minutes after winning, it appears the latter still respects The Visionary's talent.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, he admitted that Seth Rollins is a skilled star and one of the best in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.
Ad

It remains to be seen what is next for Seth Rollins down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications