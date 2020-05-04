Seth Rollins has a question for Becky Lynch after her appearance on a major TV show

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, it was announced that WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was going to make an appearance on the Season 5 premiere of Billions. Lynch's appearance saw her uttering the word 'Kayfabe' at one point, and The Man went on to post a tweet talking about her experience.

Becky Lynch stated that she enjoyed filming with the incredibly talented cast and crew of Billions. The tweet has now garnered a response from Lynch's fiance, Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah asked Lynch if there's anything she can't do. Check the tweets below;

Is there anything you can’t do?! 🤯😍 https://t.co/bDGw5VHRCL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 4, 2020

Will Becky Lynch become a major Hollywood star in the near future?

Becky Lynch seems to be keen on making a jump to Hollywood somewhere down the line and recently revealed that The Rock and John Cena have been guiding her about the same.

Rollins and Lynch have been together for a while now. The duo was seen together publicly earlier last year and confirmed their relationship sometime after WrestleMania 35, where both won their respective Championship matches.

Both Rollins and Lynch were then brought together by WWE in a storyline against King Corbin and Lacey Evans. The couple defeated the villains in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019, retaining the Universal and RAW Women's titles in the process.

Following the event, both Superstars went their separate ways on weekly TV. Soon after, the lovebirds announced their engagement.