Seth Rollins hits a major WWE milestone before WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has reached a phenomenal milestone ahead of WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Visionary is set to team up with Cody Rhodes on Night One of The Show of Shows to face off against Roman Reigns and The Rock in a high-stakes tag team match. On Night Two, he will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins' reign as champion has been nothing short of dominant! Having captured the gold on May 27th, 2023 at the Night of Champions, he's held onto it for a remarkable 300 days, as of this writing. The former Shield member has also defended the championship a staggering 61 times in this time frame.

Expand Tweet

Despite such a stellar record, the work-horse champion will be aware that The Scottish Warrior is going to be a tough nut to crack. The two superstars have faced off a few times in the recent past and know each other well. It has all the makings of a classic encounter.

Drew McIntyre continues to insult Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre is currently showcasing his best heel run on Monday Night RAW and wants to win a world title in front of a live audience.

During an interview with Evan Mack's World, McIntyre spoke his mind about his rivalry with Seth Rollins. He was asked if The Visionary was in the right frame of mind to face him after the blockbuster tag team match where Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night One.

"No, he thinks he is. He thinks he can do it all. And to say his body falling apart, he just can't help himself. He's a junkie, a spotlight junkie. Just, he sees that big, you know, Rock attention over on SmackDown, it's like, 'Oh, I can get myself in on that. How can I get myself in on that? Oh, Cody, I got your back brother.' But really, it's just, 'Oh, I got this big spotlight I can be part of, cause I gotta get my fix. But at the same time, I got a world title match, but I can do that too cause I'll get even more attention. I'll feed my giant freaking ego rather than focus on what matters, the world title and RAW,'" McIntyre said.

Watch the full interview below:

Only time will tell if Seth Rollins can retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the 38-year-old star, but it promises to be a mouth-watering championship bout.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Is it time for Seth Rollins to drop his WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Yeah, that should happen. No, he should not. 0 votes View Discussion