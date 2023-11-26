Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and many other WWE Superstars react to Big E's recent public appearance

WWE Superstar Big E recently made a public appearance amidst his hiatus from the Stamford-based company. Many fellow superstars reacted to the same on social media.

Big E has been absent from WWE Television for well over a year following a career-threatening neck injury. During a match on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion landed on his head while receiving a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland outside the ring, which resulted in a severe neck injury.

Big E recently took to his Instagram account to share a reel from his day out, in which The New Day member can be seen beating a drum during a Football game between Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Many fellow WWE Superstars, including World Champion Seth Rollins and team member Kofi Kingston, liked the post. Some other major superstars who reacted were Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce.

Kofi Kingston opens up about Big E's injury and recovery from it

Kofi Kingston and Big E have been part of The New Day since 2014. The two have held the Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Kofi Kingston talked about his former tag team partner's recovery from the horrendous journey. The New Day member stated that the latter is in good physical and mental condition.

"I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health."

