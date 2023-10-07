Seth Rollins to lose the WWE World Title to a top RAW star but will regain it soon, feels legend (Exclusive)

The World Heavyweight Championship has been around Seth Rollins' waist since its introduction in WWE, but both Teddy Long and Bill Apter believed Shinsuke Nakamura could dethrone the champion at Fastlane.

The rivalry involving RAW's top prize has seemingly given Nakamura's WWE career a resurgence as he has thrived as a ruthless heel.

The King of Strong Style has already unsuccessfully challenged Rollins for the championship, and his upcoming Last Man Standing match could be his final attempt at capturing the gold for the foreseeable future.

While sharing their predictions for Fastlane in the recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that Shinsuke Nakamura could win the title from Seth Rollins only to probably lose it later at Survivor Series.

"I disagree here. I think what's going to happen is Nakamura is going to win, and I think in November, Survivor Series, Seth Rollins comes back and regains the title," said the legendary journalist. [From 08:06 to 08:22]

Teddy Long also agreed with Apter's creative suggestion and admitted that, back in the day, he would not have been in favor of frequent title changes. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that the business has changed, and he wasn't against seeing Nakamura have a run as World Heavyweight Champion.

"I think you guys are right, too, and I was just sitting there thinking. My mind goes back to the old school, and the old school wouldn't do that right away," said Teddy Long. "It would be a while for Nakamura, but I have to realize, too, that the business has certainly changed now. It's not what it used to be. I kind of agree with you guys, too. I can see Nakamura winning it, too, because that's entertaining." [From 08:41 to 09:10]

Check out the entire episode below:

What does Teddy Long think about Shinsuke Nakamura's work in WWE?

As stated earlier, Shinsuke Nakamura has benefited from Triple H's creative vision as the Japanese superstar has been phenomenal in his quest to end Seth Rollins' career.

Nakamura's main goal has been to target Rollins' back, and Teddy Long has been thoroughly entertained by what he's seen thus far in the program. Long clarified that despite some criticism in the past, he's always been a fan of The King of Strong Style as he found his act very enjoyable to watch.

The former WWE GM added:

"Well, let me say this, I don't want people to think I'm bashing Nakamura, but I love Nakamura. Me and him talk all the time. He is a sweetheart of a guy. So, I think, basically Nakamura to me, is just entertaining. I just like watching him because he is really entertaining. I think if Seth's got that bad back, Nakamura would take advantage of that, you know what I mean. We've still got to see what happens, but other than that, I love him, man." [From 07:26 to 07:59]

Should Nakamura go over Rollins at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.