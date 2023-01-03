Seth Rollins makes bold claim ahead of championship rematch on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sent a message ahead of his upcoming United States Championship match on RAW.

The Visionary will face Austin Theory for the United States title on this week's edition of the red brand. The match was set up after Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley in a number one contender match three weeks back. After the bout, the All Mighty was fired by Adam Pearce for putting his hands on officials.

Rollins will be looking forward to reclaiming the title on the flagship show on Monday. He lost the championship at Survivor Series WarGames in a triple-threat match that also included Lashley. The Visionary posted a tweet on Twitter ahead of the match, stating that he is the true king of RAW.

"Monday nights belong to me!" Rollins tweeted.

Seth Rollins is undefeated against Austin Theory in WWE

Seth Rollins is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from Austin Theory. The duo has faced off against each other in a one-on-one contest on a couple of occasions, with the Visionary coming out on top both times.

However, Austin Theory had the last laugh during their triple-threat encounter at Survivor Series WarGames. Theory capitalized on Lashley's Spear to Rollins to win the United States Championship for the second time.

The history between the Visionary and Austin goes back to the latter's first stint on the main roster when the 25-year-old joined Rollins' faction as a disciple. That, however, did not last long, and Theory returned to NXT in 2020. He returned to the main roster in 2021 and has been on a meteoric rise since then, winning the United States title and Money in the Bank contract.

The current United States Champion is fairly confident of his chances in tonight's match. He recently posted a message on Twitter, sending a warning to the former WWE Champion.

"[Seth Rollins] you will truly know your place in the WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw," wrote Theory.

Besides the match between Seth Rollins and Austin Theory, this week's RAW will also feature a title match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.

