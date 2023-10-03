Seth Rollins makes a huge statement regarding John Cena following historic WWE event

Seth Rollins made a bold statement regarding John Cena after the two men teamed up in the main event of WWE Superstar Spectacle.

At the show, Rollins and Cena defeated Imperium members Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network on the WWE Namaste India show, Rollins praised the 16-time WWE World Champion by claiming that he brings the best out of another superstar, regardless of whether he is standing with or across the ring with them.

"He's going to bring out the best in you one way or another," said Rollins.

John Cena hinted at his retirement following WWE Superstar Spectacle

After the main event of Superstar Spectacle, John Cena spoke with the Sony Sports Network in a backstage interview.

During the conversation, Cena stated that he was leaning toward 50 and wasn't sure if he would be physically able to compete as an in-ring competitor. The 16-time WWE World Champion hinted at his retirement.

"I'm leaning towards 50, and I don't know how much longer I will be physically able to do it. I haven't been here since 2006, this is the first time I've performed here, and as my career hits the 21-year-old mark, I didn't know if I was gonna have another chance. People talk about wanting to win championships, I just wanna spread the excitement that is WWE around the world, and for me to call it a career without stopping in India would not have been right, so I'm very, very glad to be here. It means so much to me," said Cena.

Cena is currently feuding with The Bloodline on WWE programming. He will team up with LA Knight to face the duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane.

