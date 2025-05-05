Seth Rollins makes interesting claim ahead of WWE RAW

WWE will present the final RAW before Backlash in a few hours. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman shocked the fans by linking up with Bron Breakker, and the trio is already running rampant on the red brand. Rollins is fueling speculation before the red brand kicks off with a cryptic message while preparing for showtime.

Ad

The Visionary, The Wiseman, and The Dog of World Wrestling Entertainment have taken RAW by storm in the weeks following WrestleMania 41. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn all felt the wrath of the latest 'Paul Heyman Guys.' The heel trio will be live on the red brand tonight as they want to deliver a special pre-Backlash message to the locker room and the WWE Universe.

Gearing up for the big segment on tonight's loaded go-home RAW episode, WWE shared a clip from last Monday and captioned it by declaring Rollins to be a visionary, a revolutionary, and an educator.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

The Architect shared the post to his Instagram stories and captioned it with a phrase often associated with "Henry IV, Part Two" by William Shakespeare.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown," Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins had an interesting message [Photo Credit: Rollins' Instagram stories]

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are expected to team up for the first time in the near future, perhaps on RAW or Backlash on Saturday. The only Rollins vs. Breakker match took place during Night Two of the NXT Gold Rush special in June 2023, with Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More