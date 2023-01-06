Seth Rollins mocks Bloodline member on Instagram amid his recent injury rumors

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins competed in the main event. He unsuccessfully challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Post-match, the referee threw up the dreaded 'X' sign, suggesting that Rollins might've suffered an injury.

Despite the rumors, The Visionary still has his sights set on Roman Reigns. Taking to social media, Reigns looked back on an incredible year, only to be mocked by Rollins in the comments.

"You say you want it all? Proceed with caution. The top of the mountain is a dangerous place," wrote Reigns.

Rollins replied to the post with smiling emojis.

Check out Seth Rollins' comment on Roman Reigns' Instagram post:

Rollins and Reigns' history goes way back to their days together as members of The Shield.

In 2022, Rollins managed to beat Reigns via disqualification when the two men collided at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Unfortunately, the win wasn't enough for Rollins to win the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins broke his silence after seemingly getting injured

Seth Rollins could potentially be sidelined with yet another injury. In the aftermath of this week's RAW, he took to Twitter to send a three-word message to break his silence.

Rollins' short message referenced his brutal 2015 knee injury. At the time, he used the same motto to hype up his return to action. The Visionary wrote:

"Redesign. Rebuild. Reclaim."

You can check out the tweet below:

Rollins has been feuding with Austin Theory for months. He lost the United States Championship to the young WWE star at Survivor Series WarGames in a Triple Threat Match also involving Bobby Lashley.

With the US Championship now out of the way, Rollins could shift his focus to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, considering that he isn't injured on a long-term basis.

Current champion Roman Reigns is reportedly set to defend his belts against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The two men have been feuding for months and even crossed paths in a huge tag team match featuring John Cena and Sami Zayn.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins get a shot at Roman Reigns' championships? Sound off in the comment section

