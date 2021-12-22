"It will never be worn again" - Seth Rollins on his special suit from a major segment with Edge

Seth Rollins is known to wear some wacky, out-of-the-box suits in WWE nowadays since he's tapped into a more menacingly conniving side of himself. The self-proclaimed Drip God wore one such special suit in a very special segment with Edge that he named his all-time favorite in 2021.

Both Seth Rollins and Edge were featured in several captivating segments throughout their feud, and many fans particularly enjoyed the bloodbath segment. This part of the rivalry was a clear callback to Edge's days in The Brood, so it was special to the Superstars involved and fans alike.

In an interview with Josh Martinez, Rollins named the all-white suit he wore in the bloodbath segment as his favorite outfit he's worn this year. He also stated that he'd never put it on again.

"It will never be worn again, it's probably in a dumpster somewhere but the one I wore for the bloodbath," said Rollins. "The all-white attire that ended up being all-black by the end of it because that's to me one of the most memorable ones because that's not one you get to see someday so that's not one you get to see everyday."

The Drip God continues to wear remarkable suits every time he's on TV, and it'll be interesting to see what he has up his sleeve from here on out.

WWE celebrates the year of Seth Rollins' drip

It's been quite a strong year for Seth Rollins, as he has gone from strength to strength in every feud he's been a part of this year. Now The Visionary is on the cusp of regaining the WWE Championship, as he'll face Big E, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens for the gold at WWE Day 1.

No matter what happens next, one thing is certain; The Drip God's suits continue to catch the fans' attention. The eye-catching outfits worn by The Monday Night Messiah have only added to his character, who seems to be a bit off the rails when he behaves in a bizarre Joker-like way.

What do you think about Seth Rollins's over-the-top outfits? Let us know in the comments section down below.

