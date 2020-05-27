Seth Rollins wants Edge to come out and challenge him

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins opened up about possibly facing 11-time World Champion Edge in the future. In the past, Rollins and Edge had crossed paths when The Rated-R Superstar made an appearance on RAW after his retirement and things went south very quickly between the two.

Seth Rollins, during the interview, claimed that Edge would have 'some unfinished business' with him and that he would be happy to answer the challenge should The Rated-R Superstar choose to. Here's what The Monday Night Messiah had to say:

"I can only assume that our paths will cross. I don’t know what Edge’s contract looks like, and I don’t know where his story with Randy Orton is going next, but I enjoyed their match at WrestleMania and I look forward to their match at Backlash."

"If I were to guess, putting myself in Edge’s shoes, I would think he has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins. I can only assume, at some point in time, he’s going to come calling–and I would be happy to answer that call."

"Edge is someone I’ve admired for a long time, and he’s someone I’ve been compared to a lot of times in my career. It’s something I never thought was possible, but I think it would be a cool callback to the story you mentioned from all those years ago. Now that it’s on the table, I don’t see why we wouldn’t address it."

History between Seth Rollins and Edge

Back in 2014, Seth Rollins and The Authority were embroiled in a feud with John Cena. After losing to Team Cena at Survivor Series, The Authority had to give up control.

Seth Rollins was the guest on the first-ever Cutting Edge Peep Show in December 2014. Rollins, with The Big Show on his side, threatened to break Edge's neck if John Cena didn't reinstate The Authority. John Cena agreed to Rollins' demands to save Edge.

Will the paths of Seth Rollins and Edge cross in the future?

Edge, thankfully, did come out of retirement earlier this year at the Royal Rumble when he made an epic comeback in the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Since then, Edge has been feuding with Randy Orton in a highly personal rivalry. The two faced off at WrestleMania in a Last Man Standing match, which The Rated-R Superstar won. Now, the two will face off at Backlash in a classic one-on-one match, dubbed as 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, is wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW with Murphy. Austin Theory became the latest disciple to join Rollins. After unsuccessfully challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank, The Monday Night Messiah has been picking fights with other members of the RAW roster, most recently with Aleister Black, Humberto Carillo, and Rey Mysterio.

Given that both the Superstars are currently on RAW, it only seems like it is a matter of time before their paths cross.