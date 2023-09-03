Seth Rollins possibly aggravates serious injury during WWE Payback main event

Seth Rollins has probably aggravated a serious injury during his title defense at WWE Payback.

Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the world when he attacked Seth Rollins after their tag team match a few weeks ago. Since then, he has highlighted a crucial weakness in the World Heavyweight Champion when he mentioned his broken back.

Rollins' back quickly became the focal point of this storyline, with Nakamura vowing to injure Rollins' back further. However, The Visionary still decided to go on with his match despite his back issue.

Tonight at WWE Payback, Rollins was set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. Rollins' back became the focal point of Nakamura's assault throughout the match.

The King of Strong Style kept targeting the back of Rollins with surgical precision. Rollins looked in terrible shape towards the end of the match. However, he was still able to rally and hit the Stomp out of nowhere to pick up the win.

It remains to be seen how Rollins' back will hold up for the rest of his title reign, as many other superstars will look to take advantage of his injury.

