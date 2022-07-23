Seth Rollins predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins recently revealed why he thinks Roman Reigns will defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He knows both superstars quite well, having faced them multiple times.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match next weekend. The match is locked in despite the scare after The Beast Incarnate reportedly walked out of SmackDown. He will be at SummerSlam, having returned in time for the end of this week's episode.

However, The Tribal Chief is the favorite to stand tall at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Rollins pointed out how different next Saturday's contest will be compared to their other matches, owing to the Last Man Standing stipulation.

The Visionary picked Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar due to the lack of rules, which would allow him to "use whoever he wants."

"Honestly, I don't know if I've ever seen Brock Lesnar on his back for 10 seconds. So I do think that the momentum swings in his favor, the unfortunate issue is that there are no rules in this match. So Roman can really do whatever he wants. He can use whoever he wants. Not saying he will, just saying he could and that puts Brock at a bit of a disadvantage," said Rollins.

Rollins then called the match a "50-50 c*ap shoot," indicating how close it could get between the two rivals.

"So there's a lot of things that can swing either way here on this one. It's a 50-50 c*ap shoot. But if I had to pick, if I had to make a choice, I'd say Roman Reigns is gonna walk out Nashville as the champion still," he added.

While he will keep a close eye on the main event, Rollins is set to face Riddle at SummerSlam. The two have slowly built up an intense rivalry on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins has beaten both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

While he thinks Roman Reigns will beat Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins doesn't necessarily care what happens at SummerSlam.

He has defeated both of them multiple times, reminding everybody of that fact during the same interview with the Hindustan Times.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together



The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match https://t.co/ORTcynoUxE

All four of his world title victories have come at the expense of either The Tribal Chief or The Beast Incarnate, or in one case, both. This happened during their first match at WrestleMania 31. Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned Reigns to win Lesnar's WWE Championship.

The Visionary will hope he gets a title shot pretty soon, especially considering his stellar track record against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Do you think he can beat either of them again? Let us know down in the comments!

Who was that 1 WWE Superstar who could tell Vince McMahon to F- off? An ex-WWE writer tells us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win at SummerSlam 2022? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 15 votes so far