"I've hated this guy for a long time" - Seth Rollins comments on WWE RAW star he had real-life heat with

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw the confirmation of Seth Rollins' match against Riddle for SummerSlam. The Visionary has commented on it, showcasing his confidence heading into Nashville on July 30.

Riddle appeared on The KO Show during WWE RAW, following which Rollins attacked him. He hit two stomps to send a clear message ahead of their clash at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a clip of the attack, and Seth Rollins retweeted it with a strong statement. The former Universal Champion seemingly referenced the real-life heat between Riddle and himself, claiming that he's hated him for a long time.

"I’ve hated this guy for a long time. Nashville is gonna be a reckoning," tweeted Seth Rollins.

The replies to Rollins' tweet were mainly in support of him. Most fans want The Visionary to stand tall at SummerSlam, much like he did on WWE RAW.

Why did Seth Rollins have real-life heat with fellow WWE RAW star Riddle?

The two WWE RAW stars don't have any issues right now, which is why they are facing each other at SummerSlam. However, Rollins and Riddle did not see eye-to-eye for a long time.

The Original Bro confirmed reports of animosity between him and The Visionary during an interview with Alex McCarthy of Talksport. It began after an ill-advised Instagram post from his now former wife, Lisa. She targeted Rollins' wife Becky Lynch and a few other WWE main roster women.

The four-time world champion even mentioned that he had no desire to work with Riddle, although things have changed. The two had a heartfelt conversation backstage at Survivor Series 2020, Seth Rollins' last show, before going on paternity leave to be alongside Lynch as she gave birth.

Since then, they gradually began interacting more and more in the ring. Whether in multi-man matches at premium live events or WWE RAW, Rollins and Riddle's in-ring chemistry has been undeniable. That is why their match at SummerSlam is an exciting prospect.

It looks like The Visionary is incorporating these real-life elements to make their feud more personal. As long as they are on the same page regarding this, expect more fireworks at SummerSlam.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Riddle will have the best match at SummerSlam 2022? If not, leave your pick in the comments section below.

