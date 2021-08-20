"You're out of your mind"- Seth Rollins reveals his reaction to Vince McMahon asking him to change his finisher 

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins stopped using his infamous finisher, The Stomp (formerly known as Curb Stomp), for a while back in 2015.

In a recent interview with Graham Wire from Loudwire, The Messiah was asked whether he changed the move because Vince McMahon thought it was 'too cruel.'

"That is pretty much true. He thought it was too violent. I was going to do the Today show, the following morning after I won the title with that move and obviously they are replaying me winning the title. Whether he saw it or somebody else saw it or there was a conversation that involved him and he decided we'll do something different. I'd been using it for a few years up to that point, won the title with it but we went in a different direction the following night," Seth Rollins said.

Upon being asked if he was okay with it, Seth stated that he felt it was a flat argument.

"No, my mind went to WTF. Like what are you talking about. I'm like, you are out of your mind! Like Come on man! His big concern was that kids can do it to each other and I'm like it's pro-wrestling, every pro-wrestling move ever invented. This argument is flat but at the end of the day, he's the boss, he signs the checks, its his deal."

Seth Rollins reveals why he chose Pedigree

Seth Rollins stated that he was asked to use a high-flying move as a finisher but he felt like a top guy should have a finisher that can be delivered at any point in time.

Eddie Guerrero delivering his iconic frog splash

He added that legends Eddie Guerrero and Rob Van Dam were the only ones who had a frog splash and despite having a nice frog splash himself, he didn't want to do it every night. Being Triple H's protege, he felt using Pedigree as a finisher was a good option.

"You gotta have a move to do to anybody at any time in a bunch of different ways. Eddie Guerrero and Rob Van Dam are the only two who pop into my mind who had a good frog splash and I also have a nice frog splash but I don't want to do it every night. Fortunately I was under tutelage of Triple H at the time and so it made sense. He was the only one in the company to use the Pedigree, so being a heel and his apprentice, it was a good moment and a good thing to move it forward."

Curb-Stomp is the move with which Seth Rollins secured his first WWE Title, and after a break of 3 years, he was thrilled to be able to use the move again.

You can watch the full interview with Seth Rollins below:

Which finisher of Seth Rollins is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

