Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch's heartwarming personal update

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently reacted to his wife, Becky Lynch's personal heartwarming social media update.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Man defeated Shayna Baszler in a qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of the gimmick match at the premium live event will challenge the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of the latest episode of the red brand, the former Women's Champion shared an adorable video while working out in the company of her daughter. Lynch's real-life husband, Seth Rollins, shared the video clip on Instagram Stories.

Seth Rollins is currently looking forward to defending his World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows, despite the injury he suffered during his title defense against Jinder Mahal.

For the last two weeks, The Visionary has been trying to convince the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to challenge him at 'Mania instead of Roman Reigns.

Jim Cornette criticizes Seth Rollins for his recent promo

On the latest edition of the blue brand, Roman Reigns made fun of Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Championship in a controversial promo. The Tribal Chief referred to the title held by his former partner as the "Loser bracket title."

In response to Roman's harsh words, Seth Rollins tried to return the favor to The Head of the Table by firing shots directed at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, The Visionary throwing shade at Roman Reigns did not go down well with former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

On Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the 62-year-old claimed that the promo made no sense. He further pointed out that the former member of The Shield has been trying to convince Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the title instead of his first choice, Roman Reigns:

"The story [is] that Seth is trying to convince Cody to pick him instead of Roman. Roman Reigns isn't the guy anymore, I'm the guy. This is the title in WWE. No, no, it's not. He went on and on trying to make this case that he can't make." Cornette continued, "He can't figure out any other way to say that Roman never shows up because he's too big a star and nobody can beat him, and he's got the real title. So they gave me this one because I work often and wrestle a bunch of people. How does that make sense?"

With Cody Rhodes seemingly making way for The Rock to face Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre hoping to get another title opportunity, Rollins' title reign might be in danger.

Who do you think will dethrone Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments section below.

