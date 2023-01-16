Seth Rollins reacts to "crazy" video of a fan coming out to his WWE theme song at his wedding

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is one of the most popular WWE Superstars currently on the roster and naturally has a large number of fans. He recently reacted to a gesture from one such faithful.

Fans often choose various ways to show their appreciation of superstars, and Rollins is no exception. Using superstars' music to pay tribute to them is certainly not an isolated incident. Now, a fan has shared that he made his way out to his wedding while playing Rollins' current music, tagging the superstar.

When Seth Rollins put out a tweet saying that he felt like main eventing WrestleMania this year, the fan shared a video of himself dancing his way down to his wedding to The Visionary's WWE theme song.

Rollins saw the clip and retweeted it, saying that it was "batsh*t crazy", using emojis and that he loved it.

"That is 🦇💩 crazy and I love it."

You can check out the tweet below:

Apparently, this wasn't the only fan to come out to Rollins' music at a wedding. Another fan shared a video of himself and his wife coming down to their wedding while playing Rollins' old WWE theme music and also donning the WWE and Universal Championship replicas.

Seth Rollins recently had an injury scare at WWE RAW

The former Universal Champion and Austin Theory were involved in a match on WWE RAW at the beginning of the year for the United States Championship.

Unfortunately, it appeared that Seth Rollins had tweaked his knee during the match. In fan footage, it was also shown that he was helped backstage after the show went off the air.

On the subsequent episode of RAW, he made his way out on crutches, but before too long, he abandoned them and danced his way down to the ring, indicating that he was not hurt.

Regarding Rollins' tweet about wanting to main event WrestleMania, the star is clearly putting his goals out there.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year. Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.

Whether he can achieve it or not remains to be seen.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be one of the stars to be in the main event of WrestleMania this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

