"Finally someone who gets me"- Seth Rollins reacts to John Cena's latest tweet

Seth Rollins had a hilarious response to WWE legend John Cena's latest inspirational tweet.

John Cena's Twitter account regularly posts inspirational messages for fans. The latest one stated that one should expect criticism whenever they invest in any sort of change. The tweet caught Seth Rollins' attention, and the SmackDown Superstar chimed in with an amusing reaction to the same.

Seth Rollins stayed true to his current Twitter persona and wrote his entire tweet in capital letters. Rollins seemed delighted upon seeing the tweet and stated that Cena gets him. He also mentioned that he's a Gemini. Check out the tweets below:

FINALLY SOMEONE WHO GETS ME!! I’M A #GEMINI WHAT CAN I SAY!??? 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️♊️♊️♊️ https://t.co/d7LR51MZ3W — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 4, 2021

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled for a big singles match at WrestleMania 37

Seth Rollins took a hiatus from WWE following Survivor Series 2020 and returned at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where he had a strong showing. Rollins recently kicked off a singles feud with Cesaro on WWE SmackDown, and the duo is set to collide at WrestleMania 37.

Seth Rollins bashed Cesaro on the latest edition of Talking Smack and heaped praise on his former Shield mate Roman Reigns in the process.

"The thing about Cesaro is... and I said it last night. There are levels, okay? There are levels and there is a reason that Cesaro has never had the spotlight at WrestleMania. A reason! Do you know what that reason is? Do you understand what that reason is? That reason is because he is not as good as me. There are people who are on my level. Roman Reigns is on my level. There are people who understand it. Paul Heyman has been around greatness his entire career. There are people who understand that... who get greatness. I'm one of those people."

Seth Rollins' response to John Cena's tweet was met with a bunch of funny tweets from his fans:

OUU U INTO ASTROLOGY NOW TOO??? pic.twitter.com/93xv81O0mJ — L (@stantheshield) April 4, 2021

I don't believe in that junk but for what its worth so do I and I can not wait to watch @WWECesaro swing you into space



Real talk though I really cant wait for this match its gonna be great. — Bill Brackett (@IM_THAT_WLB2003) April 4, 2021

