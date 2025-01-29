Seth Rollins reveals reaction to Logan Paul's shocking claim on WWE RAW was real

Seth Rollins shared an interesting message today following his confrontation with Logan Paul on WWE RAW. The Maverick interrupted both Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther this past Monday on the red brand.

Paul claimed that he would win the Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday and then go on to main event WrestleMania 41. Rollins commented on the former United States Champion's shocking claim on his Instagram story.

The Visionary shared an image from Paul's promo on WWE RAW and stated that his face in the photo was his real-time reaction to his comments. You can check it out on Rollins' Instagram by clicking here.

"Real time reaction," he wrote.

Rollins shares an interesting message following RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Seth Rollins' Instagram story]

Rollins had an impressive reign as World Heavyweight Champion before losing the title to Drew McIntyre last year at WrestleMania XL. Gunther is the reigning champion and successfully defended the title against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend.

Seth Rollins could be in line for major title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

RAW star Seth Rollins reportedly could be set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gunther captured the title by defeating Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam last year and has held the title for 178 days so far. Speaking on a recent episode of Live Q&A available via Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes shared an update about the potential plans for Rollins at WrestleMania.

The wrestling insider disclosed that the last they heard was that he would be facing Gunther at The Show of Shows in April.

"Last thing I heard was Gunther. I continue to hear that. And that's like what they did last night. So, I bet that [is the match]." [From 11:23 onwards]

CM Punk defeated the former champion on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix earlier this month. However, the 38-year-old bounced back with a victory over Drew McIntyre on the January 20 edition of the red brand.

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will win the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

