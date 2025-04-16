Seth Rollins reveals WHAT John Cena told him during their promo battles in WWE

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and John Cena will be in action at WrestleMania 41, but in different matches. Ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas, The Revolutionary shared what The Cenation Leader told him during their promo segments back in the day.

The two have had multiple high-profile matches in the company. A notable encounter occurred at SummerSlam in 2015, where Rollins defeated Cena in a Winner Takes All match for the WWE and the United States championships. Jon Stewart's interference influenced the bout's outcome.

During an appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, The Visionary disclosed that John Cena informed him that nothing was off-limits on TV and encouraged him to speak freely on air. The Franchise Player claimed he had a thick skin and wasn't easily offended. Seth Rollins believed such an approach was necessary in their industry.

"One of my favorite people in the world is John Cena, and John always told me whenever we cut a promo together, 'You say whatever you want out there. We're on TV, it's fair game, anything you want. [sic] My skin is thick, and in our industry, you have to be able to do that. You have to be able to have a thick skin because (...) we are in the conflict business, and the best conflict that we can sell is real-life conflict," Rollins said. [From 16:25 to 16:53]

You can watch the full podcast below.

Seth Rollins takes a shot at a former WWE CEO

In the same episode, The Architect seemingly fired a shot at Vince McMahon. He pointed out a major difference between McMahon and Triple H. Seth Rollins said that The Game did not make last-minute changes, unlike the former WWE CEO.

"If you want an answer to pretty much anything, you go to the very top, and the guy in charge now, Triple H, he likes to plan things out a lot more. He likes to let things play out without making last-second changes; the previous owner [Vince McMahon] of the company, not so much [laughs]. He very much liked to fiddle with things to the last minute," Rollins said.

At WrestleMania 41, Cena will lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, Rollins will face CM Punk and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

