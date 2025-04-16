Seth Rollins takes a shot at Vince McMahon; reveals one "major improvement" under Triple H's regime

Seth Rollins debuted in WWE under Vince McMahon's regime, quickly rising to prominence as a top star. Now, under Triple H's creative direction, the former World Heavyweight Champion continues to be an influential figure within the evolving landscape of the company.

Speaking on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, The Architect commented on the change in the creative leadership of the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. Seth Rollins stated that the current WWE Chief Content Officer preferred careful planning over last-minute alterations.

He seemingly took a shot at Mr. McMahon by pointing out that his former boss often changed plans at the eleventh hour.

"If you want an answer to pretty much anything, you go to the very top, and the guy in charge now, Triple H, he likes to plan things out a lot more. He likes to let things play out without making last-second changes; the previous owner [Vince McMahon] of the company, not so much [laughs]. He very much liked to fiddle with things to the last minute," Rollins said. [From 14:22 to 14:47]

The former World Heavyweight Champion identified the reduction of these last-minute changes as a major improvement under the Triple H-led regime.

"But from like going in like a game plan perspective, we definitely have less last-second changes than we used to, say two years ago. So, that has been a major improvement," he added. [From 15:15 to 15:27]

Seth Rollins reflected on two major WWE stars reportedly going off script on SmackDown

Two weeks ago, on Friday Night SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair reportedly went off-script during their promo battle segment. While The Buff Barbie got personal and brought up the 39-year-old's previous divorces, The Queen claimed that her rival's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

In the same episode, Seth Rollins claimed that Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton seemingly going off-script was the best thing that happened to their feud ahead of their WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

"In my opinion, what happened on, what it was, last Friday [on SmackDown], I guess, it would be—was the best thing that could have happened for their [Stratton and Flair's] story," he said.

Meanwhile, The Visionary is scheduled to collide with CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins defeats the Only Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint on Night One of WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Outta Pocket with RGIII & provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

