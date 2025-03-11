Seth Rollins reveals how WWE pay has changed; shares upbeat news from backstage

WWE and the wrestling world as a whole have undergone drastic transformations over the years. Many current headliners lived through different eras while paying their dues, and Seth Rollins is one of those veterans. The former ROH World Champion just opened up on the Stamford-based promotion's pay, and some good news from backstage.

The Visionary signed his developmental contract with the Stamford-based company on August 8, 2010. A lot has improved since WWE's first-ever FCW Grand Slam Champion was called up as part of The Shield. Rollins began making his name in the promotion as the PG Era was moving into the Reality Era, which had much less volatility than the Attitude Era or the territory days.

Rollins earlier revealed how the WWE's schedule had changed under Triple H. Speaking to Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney of WFAN to promote tonight's RAW, Seth dished on how the wrestling industry had improved for talents these days. He also discussed how the superstars are paid better currently, when asked if he still makes the same money despite working fewer dates.

"The money is a little better [laughs]. The money is a little better. The business is in a much healthier place than it was, you know, 12 years ago. So... it’s fantastic. And, yeah, you’re right, dude. Those guys [from past eras], it wrecked families. The business wrecked families. Because what are you going to do? You’re on the road for a month at a time. There [was] no oversight, there’s no help to get you healthy, you’re just constantly running and running, and it wears you down," Seth Rollins said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out his comments in the podcast below:

Rollins is set to work his 12th WrestleMania event next month in Las Vegas. He is rumored for a Triple Threat Match with CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins and CM Punk to headline WWE RAW

Tonight's RAW will take place in less than an hour, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below is the updated lineup:

Grayson Waller vs. Jey Uso

IYO SKY returns one week after winning Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to RAW

AJ Styles to call Logan Paul out

Tornado Tag Team Match: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

The Undertaker is also rumored for tonight's RAW after a recent backstage report. He's confirmed to appear at NXT Roadblock tomorrow night.

