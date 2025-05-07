Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, and others react to WWE star Big E's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk, recently took to social media to react to Big E's personal update. The former New Day star took a huge step in his relationship with Kris Yim.

Big E last stepped inside the squared circle on the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to lock horns with Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the bout, the star suffered an unfortunate neck injury, which indefinitely sidelined him from in-ring action.

Amid his absence from the ring, the former WWE Champion made his relationship public with Kris Yim, who is Mia Yim's real-life sister. Since then, Big E has regularly posted about his personal life on social media. The former New Day star recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Kris, writing that he couldn't wait to become her husband.

"I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Big E's post, including Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Lyra Valkyria, Jaida Parker, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jessica McKay, Santino Marella, Tonga Loa, Dustin Rhodes, and more.

Meanwhile, Saraya, Matt Cardona, Mya Yim, Natalya, Megan Morant, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, and Trinity Fatu left wholesome comments.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Big E's Instagram handle]

Big E was full of praise for the TLC Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, The Street Profits locked horns with DIY and The Motor City Machine Guns in a Triple Threat TLC Tag Team Match for the Tag Team Championship. All the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action.

Following the show, Big E took to X/Twitter to praise their work, writing that he believed it was a WrestleMania caliber match.

"Had to rewatch the TLC Tag Match from #SmackDown this morning. Take a bow, gentlemen. We got a top-tier, Mania caliber match. All six men should be immensely proud of their work. Hope this catapults them all to bigger opportunities," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen if Big E will ever return to the squared circle in WWE in the future.

