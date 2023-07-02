Seth Rollins says current champion will "beat him up" if he doesn't get a match against The Visionary

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins defended his World Championship against Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank premium live event in London. He recently said that current Heritage Cup champion Nathan Frazer would "beat him up" if he won't get a match against The Visionary.

Rollins has already faced Bron Breakker from NXT after the latter challenged him for a match with the World Heavyweight title on the line. The Visionary came out on top in the bout that took place on Gold Rush Week One.

After the MITB premium live event, WWE held a press conference in which The Visionary was asked who he would want to face from NXT next. He mentioned Carmelo Hayes before talking about Nathan Frazer.

Seth said that he would like to face Nathan Frazer cause the latter has come a long way after he had a fantastic match against Dragon Lee for the Heritage Cup.

"There's just a ton of cats down there, if I don't say Nathan Frazer, he's gonna beat me up you know. He's coming a long way, he just had a fantastic match with Dragon Lee recently on NXT," said Rollins. [From 23:06 to 23:24]

You can check out the press conference below:

Is WWE Superstar Seth Rollins related to Nathan Frazer?

Many fans have pointed out that Seth Rollins and Nathan Frazer have a lot of things in common when it comes to their in-ring styles. However, the reason for this comes from Frazer's training.

Rollins trained Frazer in his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, and within five years, the NXT star made his debut in WWE and is one of the most promising talents in the development brand.

Rollins congratulated Nathan Frazer for the Heritage Cup before he defended the World title against Bron Breakker at NXT on 20th June. The Visionary also said that he was proud of the performer that Frazer has become.

Would you want to see Seth Rollins take on Nathan Frazer? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes