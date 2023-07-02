Seth Rollins "would love to get in the ring" with 28-year-old star

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has faced numerous high-profile names after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023. He recently addressed the possibility of facing NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Seth Rollins was challenged by NXT star Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship at Gold Rush Week One. The Visionary accepted his challenge and eventually bested Breakker in a memorable bout on WWE's third brand.

Rollins defended his title against Finn Balor at the Money in the Bank event on July 1. During the post-show press conference, The Visionary was asked if he would like to face anyone from NXT after his recent match with Breakker. Rollins said he would like to lock horns with Carmelo Hayes because he is super talented and believes their styles would match.

"Mr. Carmelo Hayes. I think he's super talented. I would love to get in the ring with him, I think our styles would match really well." [From 22:56 to 23:05]

Rollins added that there are a lot of talented names in NXT, but the 28-year-old sticks out for him.

"There's a lot of up-and-coming talent down there. Carmelo is the one that jumps off the page to me, though." [From 23:25 to 23:30]

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins gave his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns' title reign

During the same press conference, Rollins discussed Roman Reigns' historic title reign. He said that Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign is extraordinary, and he cannot compare it to his ongoing run as World Heavyweight Champion.

"I mean, every single time we're out there defending this World Heavyweight Championship, we're building it up. We knew from day one that was gonna be the goal. You look at what Roman has done for the Universal title, it's very special, there's no comparison," said Rollins.

Some fans want Seth Rollins to square off against Reigns in the near future. It will be interesting to see if The Visionary can defeat The Tribal Chief.

