Seth Rollins segment, Women's Battle Royal, No DQ match, and more announced for Monday Night RAW

WWE Draft 2020 will continue this week on Monday Night RAW as the Red brand will host Night Two. Last week, SmackDown was a jam-packed show with several huge segments and matches taking place alongside the Draft. WWE will look do the same for Monday Night RAW this week. In addition to the Draft, several huge matches and segments have been announced.

RAW Women's Champion Asuka will find out her next opponent in a dual-brand Women's Battle Royal that will take place on RAW. The participants for the same are not known yet.

In another huge match that was announced, Kevin Owens will take on Aleister Black in a No Disqualification Match.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Mustafa Ali shocked everyone and revealed himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION. This week, Ali will speak to the WWE Universe.

The Monday Night Messiah bids farewell to Monday Night RAW

One of the biggest moves on Night One of WWE Draft 2020 was the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins being drafted to SmackDown. Rollins has been on RAW ever since the original 2016 WWE Draft and it would be interesting to see how his character changes after this move to the blue brand.

As announced, Seth Rollins will bid farewell to Monday Night RAW this week. It is to be noted that Rey Mysterio and Dominik, as well as Murphy, have all been drafted to SmackDown. With that in mind, the storyline between all of them will likely continue and we might see one of them interrupt Rollins' farewell on RAW this week.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage of Monday Night RAW.