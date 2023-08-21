Seth Rollins sends a character-breaking message to WWE stars: "I've been friends with these two for damn near 15 years"

WWE offered a stacked Live event card in Laval, QC, Canada, and fans were thrilled to see the in-ring action. The spectators were also treated to a special segment involving Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

The main event of the house show saw Seth Rollins defeat Finn Balor in an Ottawa Street Fight. After the action-packed match, Rollins grabbed the microphone and cut a character-breaking promo about his long-lasting friendship with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who joined the World Heavyweight Champion in the ring.

Long before their all arrived in WWE, the three superstars were Ring of Honor's biggest stars and formed a relationship that still exists to this day. Seth Rollins acknowledged his 15-year friendship with the Undisputed Tag Team Champions and was glad to have them by his side throughout his wrestling career.

Rollins spoke about WWE being "the hottest ticket in town" and said the reason for that was the talents' passion for professional wrestling. The Visionary mentioned that despite being from different cities, he shared a strong bond with Owens and Zayn, built upon their love for the business.

You can check out Seth Rollins' heartfelt message below:

"I don't know how many of you guys know this. I've been friends with these two for damn near 15 years [crowd pops]. I said WWE is the hottest ticket in town, and there is a reason for that, and it is passion. It is passion! It is love for professional wrestling."

Rollins further described his equation with Owens and Zayn:

"When I met these boys 15 years ago, we hit it off instantly because we had one common denominator; it didn't matter that I came from Iowa and they came from Montreal; we loved professional wrestling. We had a passion for professional wrestling, and it has bonded us for 15 years, and it will bond us for a lifetime." [From 00:20 onwards]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens also addressed the crowd at the WWE Live event

Following Seth Rollins' incredibly intense promo, Sami Zayn took the mic and began by responding to the reigning world champion's comments. Zayn urged the crowd to cheer for Rollins and explained why the fans loved him.

The Master Strategist then spoke about the significance of wrestling in Canada and called them the best crowd on the planet. The audience expectedly reacted with a loud "Ole" chant as Zayn continued to talk about his history with them.

Zayn recalled his feud with Roman Reigns and how he almost pulled off one of the most iconic upsets in history with the Canadian fans' support.

The former Intercontinental Champion also had a few words in French before he handed over the mic to Kevin Owens, who didn't have much to say and was grateful for the people who had come out to watch them perform.

In case you missed it, check out the complete results of WWE's latest house show here.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot