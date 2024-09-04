Seth Rollins sends message after 30-day WWE absence

Last seen on the August 5 episode of WWE RAW, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins disappeared after getting hit with six Tsunamis by 'Big' Bronson Reed with no information about his return timeline. However, Rollins celebrated his wrestling school Black and Brave's 10-year milestone recently.

Rollins has put a lot of effort in the last decade to help younger talents hone their craft to become a professional wrestler in Black and Brave, a school he runs alongside Marek Brave.

Taking to Instagram, The Visionary shared a post on the school's Instagram page and then re-shared it on his profile—a picture of the two of them together, with a message:

"WE ARE BACK!"

Since wiping out The Visionary, Bronson Reed wreaked havoc on the red brand. Unfortunately for Reed, he was removed from the IC Title number one contender's tournament this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 330-pound wrestler was on a roll of late, having taken out Braun Strowman last week. The Monster Among All Monsters, despite being beaten to a pulp by Reed, took the opportunity and replaced the latter in the tourney—a decision the Australian was not too pleased to find out—and advanced.

Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) details how he would book Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed on WWE RAW

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth is a fan of this angle that WWE has introduced to push Bronson Reed up the card. However, Nemeth feels that they should hold off Seth Rollins' return.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nic Nemeth pointed to how big this opportunity is as it can either make or break the Australian star. He feels that if the company continues to book the former NXT North American Champion as an unstoppable monster, there is a chance WWE will not get the desired reaction for Bronson Reed:

"I think you need to do it for two months," Nemeth said. "And at that point, casuals have caught on to what's happening, and you see packages, and by then you'll have seen things on Twitter. [...] They're treating him like this monster beast they have, you can't just continue it that way. But I think you have to hammer it home a few more times, and be really careful, because it's really easy to cheer for a guy who's kicking the s**t out of all your favorite guys, but you get really cool and really awesome really quickly."

With both Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed out of action, how and when WWE will resume this rivalry bears watching.

